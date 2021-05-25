Primavera Sound 2022: Might as well start looking for flights on Kayak

We’ve had to give up lot of our hobbies over the last year or so, especially one of our favorite time-honored, time-killing practices: Hopping on Kayak and checking the price of flights to random, far off places that we’ll probably never actually visit. The pandemic really didn’t take away our ability to travel, it took away the daydream fantasy of traveling that so many of us used to help get through the day. But hey, those skills in late-night Kayak searches might come in handy soon, as Primavera Sound unveiled its 2022 festival lineup, and we’re suddenly in the market to a cheap ass flight to Barcelona.

This might be the first fest to get a collective “oh shit” from everyone on Twitter, because the lineup is quite sexy. Taking part across two weekends in June of next year are Massive Attack, Lorde, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Jorja Smith, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Dua Lipa, Big Thief, Interpol, Gorillaz, Pavement, Tyler, The Creator, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Beck, Bikini Kill, M.I.A., Dinosaur Jr., The National, Caroline Polachek, Beach House, Run The Jewels, Sky Ferreira, Pile, Sharon Van Etten, Fontaines DC, Jessie Ware, girl in red, The Magnetic Fields, The Jesus And Mary Chain, IDLES, Slowdive, Brockhampton, Disclosure, Courtney Barnett, Bauhaus, Dry Cleaning, DIIV, Boy Harsher, Molchat Doma, Japanese Breakfast… and on and on and on. Seems fairly gender balanced as well, and we love to see that.

Check out the dual posters and promo video (which looks like a car commercial) below for the full lineup, which spans 11 days and some 500 performances, and look for your favorite band. It’s almost as fun as searching Kayak for flights to wherever.