‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ trailer has lots of Tony Hale, no hollandaise

If you’re a parent with pre-tween children, you’re probably dreading a specific moment that will occur right around the end of June (and that, of course, depends on if they’re not in year-round school or at camp). Your kids will have hopped feet-first into summer vacation, blasting through long-awaited and planned activity after long-awaited and planned activity with energy that you, yourself, may remember having once. But eventually, all those cool things they had planned will dry out, and your ideas for “family outings” will have as well, and you’ll have to do something, or you’ll hear the two most annoying words in the English language, capable of irritating the pants off of even the most docile, kind parent: “I’m bored.” So, what will you do? Do you make them sit through the Rugrats reboot? Or do you let them watch The Mysterious Benedict Society, a fun-looking Disney+ series starring Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal? Based on this trailer that the Mouse dropped earlier on Thursday, we’d advise the latter (though you should definitely take your kids outside first!).

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ must devise a plan to defeat him.”

The Mysterious Benedict Society arrives on Disney+ on June 25. Swear to God, we totally thought Martin Short was in this. Just look at that image at the start of that trailer and tell us that isn’t a bearded Clifford and not Tony Hale. Don’t even try: we already know you can’t.