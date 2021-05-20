Holly Humberstone confronts a new life on ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’

When we last caught up with Holly Humberstone, the rising British artist was lamenting moving on from her childhood home via a wonderful piece of songwriting called “Haunted House“. A few weeks later, Humberstone returns with a glistening new alt-pop track in “The Walls Are Way Too Thin,” and perhaps extending her blossoming storytelling ways, this new one is all about her feelings of uncertainty after moving to a new city for life far from home.

“I wrote ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’ about a time in my life when I felt like I’d lost control of where I was heading and struggling to find my place in the world,” Humberstone says. “I’d just moved to a small London flat and felt claustrophobic and alone. To avoid confronting how I was feeling I’d sneak out the flat and go on train journeys to see my mates, get drunk, then come back hungover through the night and early hours. I wrote most of ‘Walls’ and the songs that come next on those trains. It was my place of therapy, in the middle of nowhere, constantly moving with no destination.”

The track feels like a massive leap forward from one of our new favorite artists, and one that should elevate her game to a much wider appeal. Completing the vivid personality embedded with the song, “The Walls Are Way Too Thin” arrives with a new visual inspired by blockbuster cinema, directed by Raja Virdi.

“Shooting the video was chaotic and my elbows and knees look quite different now after eight hours of crawling back and forth,” admits Humberstone. “The fire blast in the vent was totally real and I’m not going to lie, I was shitting myself!” Get into it below.