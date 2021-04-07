Holly Humberstone moves on from the ‘Haunted House’ of her childhood

Regardless of where or when you grew up, chances are there’s a place you acknowledge as your childhood home. And while whether you cherish or admonish it is really your own personal story, that place is forever intertwined with your memories of youth. For Holly Humberstone, the house she grew up in became a backdrop for her artistry, and as she prepares to move on from the crumbling, allegedly haunted home, it has become the subject of her new single. The sprawling ballad “Haunted House” is a tale of home, family, and displacement, and our feelings when we’re forced to move on quicker than we’d like.

“I wrote this song about the old and characterful house I grew up in,” Humberstone says. “The house is such a huge part of who I am and our family. With my sisters and I moving out and living separate lives, coming home feels very comforting and one of the only things keeping us all connected. The house is almost falling down around us now though, and we’ve realized that pretty soon we’ll be forced to leave. There’s a cellar full of meat hooks and a climate so damp mushrooms grow out of the walls. Loads of people have probably died here in the past but I’ve always felt really safe. It’s like a seventh family member. It’s part of me.”

A new EP is on the way later this year from the singer-songwriter, following up last year’s breakout Falling Asleep At The Wheel EP. “Haunted House” is out now via Darkroom/Interscope Records and Polydor Records; watch the video or stream it below.

