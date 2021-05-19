See Jennifer Hudson become Aretha Franklin in the ‘Respect’ trailer

It’s Wednesday, My Dudes, and in true midweek fashion, the world is slowing to a crawl like we’re all ants caught in the amber of the workweek. But, surprisingly enough, MGM might have something to perk you up right alongside your afternoon coffee. That’s right, the perhaps-soon-to-be-acquired-by-Amazon studio has a film coming out later this summer which you should be truly excited about: Liesel Tommy’s Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, featuring the incredible talents of Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul.

Now, before you click “play” on the embedded trailer below, we just have to say one thing: It’s strange that they’re not releasing this closer to, you know, Oscar season, given that one would practically assume that the Academy would be absolutely chomping at the bit to toss some hardware at a performance this solid on paper, but you never know what folks are thinking, especially post-COVID. This film definitely had its own pandemic-delay issues, but it’s looking likelier and likelier each day that it’ll, you know, actually come out. Anyway, the trailer. It’s good!

Take a look:

Here’s a synopsis, though it’s not like you really need it after all (honestly, just go watch Amazing Grace instead):

“Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, ‘Respect’ is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.”

Respect will finally hit theaters on August 13 and thank God it didn’t get dumped off on some streamer. Why? Well, because we can’t wait to see this one in a theater with a functional sound system after a full year of watching great films about musicians through some tinny computer speakers. No offense to all the great soundbar manufacturers all around the world, but y’all just can’t quite compete.