Mic’d Up: The return of the week’s best live comedy shows

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar.

The return of live comedy has gotten off to a bit of a head start on live music — for obvious reasons, from the amount of people on stage at any given time to the ability to socially distance an attending crowd — and already, there are more than a few options to (safely) get out and (safely) get some laughs. So we’re officially kicking off our Mic’D Up series once again, highlighting some of our comedy picks lined up for the week ahead.

We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back every Monday for a fresh slate of shows to consider. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (May 23).

Comedy Night at Capo: May 19 at Capo

Enjoy a nice mid-week dinner while also taking in a top-tier comedy show featuring some of the region’s best comics (lineup TBA). It’s like a Billy Joel song played out in real life, but with stand-up comedy.

Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. :: Capo, 443 W. Broadway in South Boston :: Reserve a table here

Via Capo

***

Ryan Niemiller: May 20 to 22 at White Bull Tavern

In a sea of hard-hitting comedians, it may be tough to find those who are a sure bet for a great night of comedy, but the America’s Got Talent stand-out is a no-brainer. One of the sharpest and quickest minds in the game today, you will not regret making your way to the White Bull for one of five shows with Niemiller.

Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22 :: White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. in Boston :: Table reservations (seating for 2, 4, or 6) are $40 to $120

Via Ryan Niemiller

***

Will Noonan: May 21 to 22 at Worcester Beer Garden

While you may have noticed him on a NESN screen during a Red Sox game a few times this season, you’ll also be able to catch Noonan in the flesh in Wormtown, as one of Boston’s best comedic talents takes over the WooHaha’s setup at the Beer Garden for a two-show stint over the weekend.

Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. :: Worcester Beer Garden, 64 Franklin Street in Worcester :: Tickets (in sets of 2 or 4) are $50-$100

Jason Greenough for Vanyaland

***

Kelly MacFarland: May 22 at The Comedy Scene

It’s been awhile since anyone has been to a live show, but if you’re thinking about making your way out for the first time in a few months, consider building this show into your plans. As an unrelenting Laughs-Per-Minute machine, MacFarland will make the trip to the land of the Patriots more than a worthwhile endeavor well before the September return of Tom Brady.

Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. :: 200 Patriot Place in Foxborough, MA :: Tickets are $25

Press photo

***

Comedy Party: May 23 at Quincy Market

Outdoor comedy shows became the solution for the itch to get back on stage last summer, and Alex Giampapa is welcoming the return of warmer days with the same kind of treatment. Make your way to Quincy Market for an affordable night of laughs featuring Sean Finnerty (The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon) and a handful of the city’s bustling comedy crop.

Sunday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. :: Quincy Market, 206 S. Market St. in Boston :: Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10

***

Got a comedy tip or upcoming show to promote? Hit up Vanyaland comedy editor Jason Greenough at jason.greenough@vanyaland.com.