Seth Rogen readies new podcast series with Stitcher

We don’t know what it’s called, and we don’t know when it will be released, but what we do know about Seth Rogen’s upcoming podcast is that it won’t just be a series of “Huehue” and weed jokes.

As announced on Tuesday (May 11), the Pineapple Express and Knocked Up star is joining the team at SiriusXM subsidiary, Stitcher, to delivery a weekly podcast in which he employs his curiosity about the world around him. Welcoming a range of guests to share a single story, whether it be humorous, heartwarming or a little bit of everything in between, and deliver it with a blend of what is being described as “rhythmic editing,” supporting interviews and archival tape, with a focus on an accompanying sound design and score.

“Recording and editing these episodes has been a thrilling and rewarding experience,” Says Rogen. “Bringing people’s stories to life in these sort of ‘audio documentaries’ has given me amazing insight into what makes up the most impactful moments in people’s lives and how they contextualize these moments. I think Frida, Richard and I have been able to do something that even I am shocked by: produce what seems like an original podcast.”

Keep an eye out here, as we will update info on a title and release date as they become available.