Miranda Rae kicks off Tiny Cash Wrap livestream series in the Seaport

Back in December, Miranda Rae took home R&B Artist of the Year at the 2020 Boston Music Awards. But it was a cold, wet, and dark time, with us all pretty much just living digital lives through our screens, so the Cambridge artist couldn’t really bloom to proper form and display what all the fuss is about. Now that spring is here and we’re all finally allowed outside, Rae is showing off her talents by kicking off Boston Seaport‘s four-show pop-up live music series, Tiny Cash Wrap Concerts, this Friday (May 7).

Rae’s performance goes down at Everlane, located at 125 Seaport Blvd., at 6 p.m. EDT. Those wishing to attend can RSVP a space at the clothing retailer here, on a first-come, first-serve basis with social distancing rules in place. For those wishing to not head out to the Seaport for the show, the performance will be livestreamed on Seaport Boston’s Instagram.

From there, Tiny Cash Wrap Concerts — taking its name from the proximity of all performances to the check-out line of each location around the Seaport — returns May 21 with Eph See performing at One Seaport Courtyard. Jessye DeSilva then performs June 4 at The Current; and Kelsey Blackstone wraps the series June 18 at Helly Hensen. All shows start at 6 p.m. EDT, and all will be livestreamed.

Listen to tracks from each of the Tiny Cash Wrap Concert participants below.

Friday, May 7: Miranda Rae at Everlane;

Friday, May 21: Eph See at One Seaport Courtyard;

Friday, June 4: Jessye DeSilva at The Current;

Friday, June 18: Kelsey Blackstone at Helly Hansen;