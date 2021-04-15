girl in red wants more from a complicated friendship on ‘You Stupid Bitch’

We’re sure you’re all well aware, but girl in red drops her wildly anticipated debut album if i could make it go quiet later this month (April 30). To get us all worked up into an alt-pop lather, Norwegian singer-songwriter-producer Marie Ulven has unveiled another track from the LP, an upbeat number about complicated friendships called “You Stupid Bitch.”

We’ll let Ulven take it from here.

“There’s this line from this movie I love, The Perks of Being a Wallflower that goes ‘we accept the love we think we deserve.’ It’s a very heartbreaking line, but it’s really what I was experiencing in this situation, where I was always there for this person who would get their heart broken, and I would just come running,” Ulven says. “I would drop everything just to be there for them. That person would never see me as anything else than just a friend, even though I feel like I could’ve made her so happy… The core essence of this track is like, I’m obviously here for you, and I want to be with you, but you keep messing around with other people, and you keep getting broken. It’s this really direct, straightforward track.”

“You Stupid Bitch” has the same kind of urgency as girl in red’s “Bad Idea,” and dear reader we are here for it. It’s another shining light on the forthcoming album, following last month’s “Serotonin” drop.

Here’s how Ulven breaks it all down: “if i could make it go quiet is an attempt to learn what it’s like to be human; to deal with the scariest parts of myself; to live with the pain of knowing i’m only flesh and bones; to be angry, broken and unforgiving yet still able to wear my heart on my sleeve; i’m shedding light on the darkest parts of my mind and i’m letting everyone in; if i could make it go quiet is me simply trying to understand what the fuck is going on.”