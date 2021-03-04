girl in red details debut album ‘if i could make it go quiet’ with ‘Serotonin’

It feels like girl in red has been splashing across these digital pages for forever now, so it’s kinda crazy to think the Norwegian singer has yet to release a full-length album. That will soon change.

The project from singer-songwriter Marie Ulven this week has detailed her debut LP; it’s called if i could make it go quiet, no caps just like her moniker, and it’s out April 30 via AWAL. The album, self-written by girl in red and co-produced by Matias Tellez, features 11 tracks, including 2020 singles “Rue” and “midnight love,” as well as a new cut, yesterday’s thunder sparkle jam “Serotonin,” co-produced by Billie Eilish’s brother FINNEAS.

“if i could make it go quiet is an attempt to learn what it’s like to be human; to deal with the scariest parts of myself; to live with the pain of knowing i’m only flesh and bones; to be angry, broken and unforgiving yet still able to wear my heart on my sleeve; i’m shedding light on the darkest parts of my mind and i’m letting everyone in; if i could make it go quiet is me simply trying to understand what the fuck is going on,” says Ulven in a very girl in red-like way.

Bump “Serotonin” below, and feel its seismic pulse from here to Oslo.