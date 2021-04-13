The Wrecks give us the finger (puppets) on new video for ‘Static’

Last time we caught up with The Wrecks, they were tripping balls and “Freaking Out”. Now they are giving us the finger. The Los Angeles alt-rock quartet dropped a new video for their single “Static” this week, and as the legend goes, the broke-ass band spent their label’s video advance on rent and groceries, leaving them to get creative for the visual.

And creative they got. Enter finger puppets, some DIY drive, and the determination of a young band on the rise — and also what’s probably, maybe, possibly, kinda the most dramatic live-action video since “November Rain.”

“Toward the end of 2020, we were all struggling financially, as was the majority of the nation,” says The Wrecks’ frontman Nick Anderson. “When presented with a $5,000 budget for a music video, we saw rent and groceries paid for. But that meant we’d have to deliver a music video with what little money was left.”

Anderson adds: “I thought a finger puppet video would be a fun, cheap, quick idea. Little did I know, it would totally consume my time and test my patience for three months. This video took almost 1,000 hours to complete. There were many times while working on this video where I wondered why the hell we didn’t just give the money to a director with nice cameras and lights. Instead, there we sat, fingers red and peeling from hot glue, working countless hours to make this idea come to life.”

