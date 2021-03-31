It’s fur babies versus Furbys in the trailer for Netflix’s ‘Mitchells’

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that they’d bought Lord & Miller’s new animated movie Connected from Sony and were going to drop it on their streaming service at some point during this calendar year under the more S.E.O.-friendly title The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Seems like a thematically resonant title is no match for a quick summation of an already kind-of-simple high concept in the streaming era, but whatever. Anyway, the important thing is that we now know when The Mitchells will arrive on our various streaming devices, smart fridges and new-model chastity belts (you know, the ones that come with both a screen and updated security software), and Netflix also dropped a brand new trailer — one that features an evil Furby — for the film. Yeah, this looks like it’s going to be a pretty good time.

Take a look:

Here’s a synopsis:

“From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ and ‘The LEGO Movie’ comes ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines,’ an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet… saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right? It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find ‘her people,’ when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip. But just when the trip can’t get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smartphones, to Roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly but simple-minded robots to save humanity.”

The Mitchells vs. The Machines hits Netflix on April 30, which is just enough time for you to start stocking up on Faraday cages — are you sure you really want to watch this with your phone in the room? Or, worse, watch it on your phone?