The Last Show: girlhouse at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco

Editor’s Note: Welcome to The Last Show, a new Vanyaland series where we talk to performers about their last traditional live appearance before the pandemic hit. As we slowly make our way out of this mess, and a return to stages appears to be coming (eventually), here are the stories of bands, artists, comedians and others who performed their last live gig in front of an audience around this time last year. These are their shows, their stories, their memories.

Vanyaland: When and where was your last show before the pandemic?

girlhouse: We were playing Bottom of the Hill in SF. I love that venue, it’s very cozy and colorful.

Who else was on the bill?

Our buddy Johnny Gates who was on tour with us.

What was notable about the show?

It was part of our first ever headlining tour with our folk/pop band WILD. We’ve never had that experience before. Really cool to be able to see your fan base right in front of you.

What do you remember the most about the show?

The boys belting “Whiskey Glasses” in the green room. Messes.

If someone told you live music would be going away for at least the next year, what would you have thought?

I wouldn’t have believed them. I remember people kept telling me that it could be a possibility they could cancel SXSW back in February 2020 and I kept saying “There is no possible way they could ever cancel SXSW. They’d have to refund so much money!” Oh Lauren, how little you knew then.

If someone told you live music would be going away for at least the next year, what would you have done differently?

Bought puzzles earlier… they’re so expensive now.

What do you have coming up or coming out:

I’m getting vaccinated on April 8 and then putting out an EP may 14! Hopefully we can be playing shows by the fall?? Emphasis on HOPE!

