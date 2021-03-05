girlhouse boasts a ‘loaded gun’ of lo-fi bedroom-pop smarts

The lo-fi bedroom-pop stylings of girlhouse might be a new sound and voice on the scene, but its creative force Lauren Luiz is anything but. Luiz boasts an impressive resume of artistry, from performing in folk-pop trio WILD to studying at the UK’s Bristol Old Vic to appearing on NBC series Grimm and the sign-language version of Spring Awakening (which brought her everywhere from Broadway to The White House), the Nashville-based talent, originally from Portland via Bristol, Los Angeles, and New York, knows her way around a map. But it’s at home where she’s finding a new voice, today (March 5) releasing a cruising guitar-pop track called “loaded gun,” and its upbeat sun-splash vibe candy coats a subject matter that’s not so sweet.

“‘loaded gun’ is about inherited trauma and the bummer of becoming everything you said you never would,” girlhouse says. “I feel like forgiving people from your past for abuse or neglect that happened to you when you were young and vulnerable is so important to start forgiving yourself, this song is a moment when I recognized inherited bad behavior and wanting to take control of my future.”

Fresh off the release of prior singles ‘knuckle tattoo‘ and ‘the fatalist‘, the new track serves as the last offering before girlhouse unveils the the girlhouse ep in May. “This EP follows my story of landing in LA and finding out exactly how ignorant I was to the real world,” she adds, “whether that be relationships, men in general, career, sex, friendships, or battling mental illness and dealing with trauma, it all felt new to me.”

Dive in below, and make room on that playlist alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, Lucy Dacus, and others.