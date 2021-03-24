Middle Kids perform ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ for ‘The Late Late Show’

Middle Kids released their acclaimed sophomore album Today We’re The Greatest this past Friday, and to celebrated, the beloved Australian trio dropped by The Late Late Show With James Corden last night (March 23) to chat and perform the LP’s title track. Corden seems to love Middle Kids just as much as we do, gushingly describing them as “phenomenal” and “an incredibly talented rock band”; his genuine excitement shines through in the pre-performance interview, where Hannah Joy and the boys talk about their upcoming Australian tour and the writing process behind Today We’re The Greatest. After a few laughs, we’re treated to a lovely pre-recorded performance, complete with a string trio. Check it out below.