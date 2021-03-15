Laugh Boston announces ‘Grand-ish Reopening’ weekend

It’s been quite some time since we last heard some laughs in the Seaport, but that’s all about to change pretty soon. Laugh Boston is ready to re-open, and they’re bringing some all-star comedy power to a live audience to get back into the swing of things.

Damn, it feels good to say that.

As announced on Monday (March 15), the club’s Grand-ish Reopening weekend runs from Thursday, April 1 to Saturday, April 3, with some of Boston’s best comedy voices on board. Kelly MacFarland, Will Noonan, and Dan Boulger perform all three nights, joined by Jay Whittaker on Thursday; Christine Hurley and Corey Rodrigues on Friday; and a returning set from Rodrigues to close things out on Saturday.

The trio of shows will represent the first time the “Skyline” room has been open to a live, in-person audience since the shutdowns began last year as a result of the ongoing pandemic. While all current safety protocols will continue to be followed as the commonwealth moves into the next phase of re-opening (50 percent capacity with 500 person max starting on March 22), the return of live comedy at Laugh Boston is a great thing to celebrate — safely and at a distance, of course.

LAUGH BOSTON GRAND-ISH REOPENING :: Thursday, April 1 to Saturday, April 3 at Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston, MA :: 8 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday :: Ticket are $25 and $29 :: Visit the Laugh Boston website for tickets and details