SXSW announces virtual, multi-city 2021 Comedy Festival lineup

The streets of Austin may be left yearning for the sweet sounds of SXSW for another year, but the festival is far from taking a break. In fact, they may be kicking it up a notch as they prepare to bring their comedy offerings to you from all over the country.

As part of its 2021 online edition, which will be taking place March 16 to 20, the music, film, and arts festival has invited some of the nation’s top comedy venues to host shows from their home stages as part of its annual comedy installment, and as a natural result, a cavalcade of the best comedy talent in the country is set to rep their home turf. In addition to heavy hitters like Reggie Watts, Donnell Rawlings, Beth Stelling, Sam Jay, Matt Besser, and Dan Soder, the festival will continue its tradition of bringing a mix of rising stars on the grind and established acts to the masses as the talents of Rosebud Baker, Joel Kim Booster, Emma Willmann and Pete Lee and many more are also scheduled to be a part of the festivities.

With clubs from Minneapolis (Acme Comedy Co.), New York (The Stand, Gotham Comedy Club), Los Angeles (Hollywood Improv, Dynasty Typewriter), Atlanta (Laughing Skull Lounge), and Chicago (Zanies) in the mix, not only is a problem solved for the festival, but for the comics as well, as many of this year’s participants are finally getting back on stage in front of a live audience after the COVID-19 pandemic had shuttered stages all over the world over the course of the last year.

Check out the full list of participating clubs and comics, as well as all updates and information regarding passes and schedules for this year’s virtual shindig here.