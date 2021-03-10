Life Is Beautiful 2021: Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala to headline

Yesterday, inspired by Coral Palms’ breezy new British indie anthem, we daydreamed loudly about the feelings and vibes brought on by an outdoor music festival. Now, there is some big-ticket lineup news to report.

Life Is Beautiful announced today (March 10) a return to Las Vegas later this year, going down September 17 to 19. The festival is billed as “a connective and immersive experience of music, art, comedy, culinary & more nestled within the city streets of Downtown Las Vegas.”

And the lineup is pretty solid. Headlining the three-day fest are Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala, with an inspired undercard featuring A$AP Rocky, Yaeji, Purity Ring, HAIM, Glass Animals, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, Still Woozy, White Reaper, J.I.D., LANY, Gorgon City, Modest Mouse, Earthgang, Boston’s own BIA, and more. Peep that beautiful flyer below for the full slate.

“We have always put the health, safety, and security of our community first,” says Life Is Beautiful Festival Director Lauren DelFrago in a statement, via Rolling Stone. “As we prepare to produce the 2021 festival, we feel a heightened sense of responsibility to our staff, partners, performers, and attendees, and continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return to live music.”

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 12) at 1 p.m. EST, with three-day general admission tickets priced at $330. VIP passes run $685, and VIP+ pass — “an elevated experience in every way,” per the fest — will set you back $1,495. There’s also an “All-In” ticket package for $2,995. Hit this link to see what those tiers get you.