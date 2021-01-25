Anyway here’s Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’ done in ’80s synth-pop style by Deco

From your local pub to industrial dance floors, there’s been a lot of stylistic covers of Oasis’ massive Britpop anthem “Wonderwall,” which celebrated its 25th anniversary of ubiquity this past October. But yesterday, alt-pop group Deco tossed out a whole new re-imagination, at least to us, posing the song as an ’80s synth-pop seducer, putting it up on the shelf alongside Bronski Beat’s “Smalltown Boy” and all those lost a-Ha classics that flew under the radar.

“If Wonderwall was released in the 80s,” the band tweeted out, with a video of vocalist Max Kendall taking the lead. “Full version anyone?”

The 37-second clip drops out just as things start to get really interesting, so hopefully this is the type of tease that leads to more goodness to come… possible as soon as this week. With more than a thousand retweets, around 7,000 likes, and more than 176,000 views, it sure seems like interest is piqued.

Deco, meanwhile, dropped their debut EP Real Life back in May, and we were really feeling it. Check out their other originals here — and stay tuned for not only the full version, but Liam and Noel’s proper reaction to the clip below, as well.