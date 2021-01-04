Halsey announces new beauty brand ‘about-face’

Halsey just wants you to put your best face forward in 2021.

Today (January 4), the pop singer crosses over to the beauty world with the announcement of her “multi-dimensional makeup” brand about-face, available to preorder now.

“Many of you know ive done my own makeup for a long time,” she shared in a tweet this morning. “i believe makeup is about feeling cool, not looking perfect.”

According to the about-face website, the first items for sale include a variety of lip, eye, and face makeup, as well as limited-edition merchandise, some of which has already sold out. Orders will begin shipping later this month on January 25.

Halsey joins many other pop stars who have launched their own successful beauty companies in recent years, such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kesha, and Selena Gomez. About-face comes as a quick followup to Halsey’s momentous 2020, which included the release of her album Manic and her book of poetry “I Would Leave Me If I Could.”

“We are built on the truth that no one is just one thing — humans are weird, complex, and entirely beautiful because of it,” the about-face website states. “Everyone has their own messy, mad, and personal method to becoming our greater selves. So, we make products that are hard working over hype, designed to celebrate every version of us. The ones we end up being, and all of the experimental versions along the way. We hand over the reins, giving everyone the power to represent themselves and celebrate one another — because who knows what will happen when you lean into every dimension of you?”

View the items available to preorder here, and check out the announcement video below.