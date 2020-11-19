MARINA exits an overrated ‘Man’s World’ with colorful grace

Marylin Monroe once famously shared that “I don’t mind living in a man’s world, as long as I can be a woman in it.” To which MARINA says, “fuck that.”

The Welsh singer (f.k.a Marina and the Diamonds) shared her new single and video “Man’s World” yesterday (November 18), blasting off from a planet of bullshit and into an atmosphere uncluttered by sexism. “Mother nature’s dying / Nobody’s keeping score / I don’t want to live in a man’s world anymore,” she proclaims, right before laying down a verse about Ms. Monroe herself.

The new tune carries much of the same graceful energy as MARINA’s last album Love + Fear, which dropped last year and marked her first LP under her new moniker. “Man’s World” continues that fourth album’s breath of fresh air, executed via MARINA’s signature kaleidoscopic color palette. Tap in below.