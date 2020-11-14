‘Big Mouth’ strikes again, will return to Netflix for fourth season

They’re certainly going through changes, in more ways than one, but one thing that hasn’t changed for the creators of Big Mouth is their ability to deliver high-octane pubescent madness over the last few years. And come December, they’re taking us all back on the roller coaster of emotions.

Returning to Netflix on December 4, the smash hit animated series embarks on its fourth season of cartoon chaos as Nick Birch (Nick Kroll), Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney), and a smattering of guest stars, including Seth Rogen and John Oliver, make their way into summer for another all-too-relatable sequence of adolescent adventures that center around not only the physical shake-ups of puberty, but also a well-crafted representation of the mental and emotional anguish that comes with the territory.

Check out the trailer.