Virtual Invite: Watch an exclusive online screening of ‘Sound of Metal’

Despite 2020 being generally horrible, there’s still some good news out there. Better yet, there are still some good movies coming out, and we’ve got a chance for you to see one of the year’s best for free. We’ve partnered with Amazon Studios to do a virtual preview screening of Darius Marder’s excellent new film Sound of Metal, and you’ll get to see this fantastic film on November 17, a few days before it arrives in theaters and weeks before it lands on Prime Video.

We saw it at TIFF last year (read our review here), and absolutely fell head-over-heels for it, and we think that you will too. It tells the story of a drummer (Riz Ahmed, who may very well earn an Oscar nomination for his work in this movie) in a metal band who suddenly begins to lose his hearing, and it’ll fuck you up in the best ways. It’s the kind of film that deserves every ounce of the hype that it’s been building up around it over the last year and a half, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to share it with you.

Now, you might be wondering: How do I attend this fantastic-sounding virtual event? Well, all you have to do is click on this link and RSVP. Passes will be emailed to you, and further instructions will be included. Then you’ll be able to tune in and watch it from the comfort of your own home on November 17 at 7 p.m. EST. Cool, huh?

Watch the trailer here:

Here’s a film synopsis:

“During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it his life — is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew. Utilizing startling, innovative sound design techniques, director Darius Marder takes audiences inside Ruben’s experience to vividly recreate his journey into a rarely examined world.“

Sound of Metal hits theaters on November 20 and will hit Prime Video on December 4.