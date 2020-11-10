‘Colin Quinn & Friends’ HBO Max comedy special set to premiere

Colin Quinn has always managed to be pretty timely with his comedy, whether it be discussing the state of political discourse, or the state of states themselves. Over time, he’s continued to paint portraits that capture the state of things in real time, and with his latest project, he’s capturing the state of stand-up in 2020.

Airing on HBO Max on Thursday (November 12), Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show showcases the outdoor voices of some comedy’s hardest-hitting names, as the Saturday Night Live alum brings a full lot of cars to Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-in for a night of comedy, 2020 style.

Joining Quinn — who we just caught up with recently during his virtual book tour for Overstated — on the banks of the East River is a power-packed lineup comprised of Sam Jay, Robert Kelly, Chris Distefano, Bonnie McFarlane, Keith Robinson, Rich Vos, Rachel Feinstein, Dan Soder and Marina Franklin. They’ll all be preforming new material (by order of Quinn himself, according to the trailer) for the droves of flashing headlights and honking horns.

Check out the trailer below.