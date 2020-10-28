The Dresden Dolls welcome a ‘Return to Paradise’ Rock Club

This Saturday is Halloween (duh), and it’s also the 20th anniversary of The Dresden Dolls. So the Boston cabaret-punk duo of Brian Viglione and Amanda Palmer are celebrating with a new live concert film, The Dresden Dolls in Return To Paradise.

The title takes its place from the scene of the show: A three-night sold-out stand back in 2017 that saw the Dolls play Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. The new concert film was shot on November 7 of that run, and takes the place of what would have been an in-real-life Dresden Dolls reunion, which was eventually thwarted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Return To Paradise debuts on October 31, with a ticket price of $15.

“We are kinda sad,” say Palmer and Viglione in a joint statement. “As you may have heard, the Dresden Dolls were plotting a MAGNIFICENT world-wide comeback tour and album centered around our 20th anniversary, which is coming up on October 31, 2020… Since we weren’t able to plan our touring shows, and since we are separated by a vast ocean and a mean virus of doom, we thought deeply about what we could do to celebrate our 20th — with you — in style.”

Enter the concert film, which has not been seen by the public since it was shot on Comm. Ave. nearly three years ago.

“So we decided to dust off some REALLY incredible footage from a show we filmed but never released — we were hanging onto it like gold — from our old stomping ground in Boston, MA,” they add. “If you’re an old-school Dolls fan, you know that one of our seminal releases was a DVD called The Dresden Dolls In Paradise, shot at the same nightclub back 2005. If anything, the band has just gotten tighter, better, weirder, and more punk cabaret. These new nights at The Paradise were so special to us, and to our true-blue, old-school Boston fans. We played music like our lives depended on it, pounding the shit out of our instruments.

Watch the trailer below, and check out our full photo gallery from those ’17 ‘Dise shows after the jump.

The Dresden Dolls – Return to Paradise from The Dresden Dolls on Vimeo.

***