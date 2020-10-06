Watch lady spies kick some ass in the trailer for ‘The 355’

It’s interesting that even before No Time to Die comes out next April after bouncing around the schedule like an errant pinball, that there will be a number of 2020-and-formerly-2020 projects participating in a conversation with it. The obvious comparison is something like Tenet, which blew up the conventions of the superspy genre in order to wreak time-travel havoc on the minds of viewers (we also think it’s delightful that the movie might actually be about Nolan himself trying to free Bond from his corporate captors, but that’s an article for the DVD release), but there’s also Simon Kinberg’s The 355, which sees the longtime X-Men steward assemble a team of badass lady spies, including Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o, to kick ass and take names. Universal dropped a trailer for the film on Tuesday, and it’s solid enough to warrant a watch.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in ‘The 355.’



When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’), who is tracking their every move.



As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world — or get them killed.“

The 355 hits theaters on January 15, and we hope it actually does manage to come out by then (though it seems any time we say that, it inevitably gets punted into the near future).