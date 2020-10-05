Watch Ryan Reynolds go for the dub in the ‘Free Guy’ trailer

To be fair, it isn’t all doom and gloom for movie theaters, just yet. There are still some movies hitting screens in December, one of which is Shawn Levy‘s Free Guy, which stars Ryan Reynolds as a mild-mannered bank teller who discovers that he’s actually an NPC in a crazy online video game. This movie looks dumb (and, subsequently, fun) as hell, and we’re 100 percent percent here for it. The zombie 20th Century Studios, who is still being reanimated by the Muppeteer-like gloved hands of Disney (even though we can see a scenario where they might have to sell the studio for parts to someone like Tencent if the pandemic keeps their theme parks closed for any longer) dropped a trailer for the film earlier on Monday, and it might just be the smile you needed during this hellacious, weird beginning to the workweek.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis, though you probably could just go lose a game of Fall Guys instead of reading it:

“In Twentieth Century Studios’ epic adventure-comedy ‘Free Guy,’ a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story… one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late.”

Free Guy will hit theaters on December 11, but let’s be real: Disney will probably punt this motherfucker off to Hulu if there isn’t a big ol’ contractual clause preventing them from doing so. Then you’ll see Free Guy exactly how as it was intended to be seen: in chunks on your son’s Xbox in between incessant Live messages from xXxFaZeUbErxXx about how the new CoD: Warzone update has totally fucked up his SSD. Ah, cinema. Who needs theaters after all?