Sam Jay lands weekly late-night talk show deal with HBO

With the more-than-significant success of her debut hour special, 3 In The Morning, on Netflix earlier this year, 2020 has really been quite the year for Sam Jay. Now, given the latest bit of news surrounding the Dorchester native, 2021 is shaping up to be even better.

As announced by HBO earlier this week, the stand-up veteran and Saturday Night Live writer is slated to be the host of her very own, currently unnamed weekly late-night talk show come next year. Equipped with her brutally honest and unapologetic comedic approach, Jay will take center stage in a different capacity than we’re used to seeing as she aims to examine a wide range of hot-button topics, including race, politics, sexual identity, science and more.

“I’m really excited to bring my point of view to late-night television and have felt nothing but support creatively from HBO and A Penny For Your Thoughts,” says Jay. “So everyone wear your mask and vote so I can make my TV show! Thaaaanks!”

The show will be produced by Jay, as well as Prentice Penny (for A Penny For Your Thoughts), Chris Pollack, David Martin, and Kara Baker.

Real shit y’all God is good and real! announcement drop on my momma birthday and everything … rest well Old girl … imma keep making you proud and probably making you shake your head too ! Love you https://t.co/MP4wDA5dJu — Sam Jay (@SamJayComic) September 29, 2020

***