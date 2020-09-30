Jónsi and Robyn indulge in an electro-pop banger on ‘Salt Licorice’

A few days ago it was reported that a 54-year-old Massachusetts man died as a result of eating too much black licorice. Now we’ll soon see the effects of consuming too much “Salt Licorice.”

That’s the name of the new electro banger from Jónsi, a collaborative effort with alt-pop queen Robyn. The pulsating track, propulsive and tumultuous and beautiful all at once, is dubbed an “ode to Scandinavian pain” and is featured on the Sigur Ros frontman’s forthcoming solo album Shiver, out Friday (October 2).

“‘Salt Licorice’ is such a cute and perfect pop song,” says Robyn. “It makes me want to dance violently and make out at the same time. It was a no-brainer to say yes to singing it with Jónsi. The pretty emails I get with a thousand emojis in them from him is a bonus that came with our collaboration as well!”

And it just might be Robyn’s best collaboration since her 2014 spin across global dance floors with Röyksopp. While Jónsi readies his first new solo record in a decade, Robyn’s been staying plenty busy herself in 2020, collaborating with Channel Tres and SG Lewis, unveiling new remixes for her 2018 album Honey, and rolling out a series of livestream DJ sets through her own Club DOMO.

Maybe this one will make it into the next mix.

