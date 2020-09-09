Gorillaz welcome these ‘Strange Timez’ with help from The Cure’s Robert Smith

This year has been godawful for many reasons, but one of the very few highlights has been Gorillaz‘ year-long Song Machine series. The collaborative effort has seen our favorite animated pop group teaming up with some notable names (ScHoolboy Q, Slaves, slowthai) for some notable tracks — including certified Song of the Year contender in “Aries”, featuring Peter Hook and Georgia.

Today (September 9), Damon Albarn and the boyz reel in perhaps their biggest fish of the Song Machine era, hooking up with The Cure’s Robert Smith for its sixth installment, a bizarro-pop joint called “Strange Timez.” Aren’t they ever!

This latest effort marks a new chapter for the Song Machine series, as Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez, will land October 23. AS part of today’s rollout, Gorillaz took to Instagram to reveal some future contributors, and the list includes St. Vincent, Beck, Elton John, and others.

Listen to “Strange Timez” once or twice before you move on with your day, and peep the Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez track list and some Instagram visuals after the YouTube jump.

Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez:

1. “Strange Timez” [ft. Robert Smith]

2. “The Valley of The Pagans” [ft. Beck]

3. “The Lost Chord” [ft. Leee John]

4. “Pac-Man” [ft. ScHoolboy Q]

5. “Chalk Tablet Towers” [ft. St. Vincent]

6. “The Pink Phantom” [ft. Elton John and 6LACK]

7. “Aries” [ft. Peter Hook and Georgia]

8. “Friday 13th” [ft. Octavian]

9. “Dead Butterflies” [ft. Kano and Roxani Arias]

10. “Désolé (Extended Version)” [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]

11. “Momentary Bliss” [ft. slowthai and Slaves]

Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez Deluxe:

1. “Strange Timez” [ft. Robert Smith]

2. “The Valley of the Pagans” [ft. Beck]

3. “The Lost Chord” [ft. Leee John]

4. “Pac-Man” [ft. ScHoolboy Q]

5. “Chalk Tablet Towers” [ft. St. Vincent]

6. “The Pink Phantom” [ft. Elton John and 6LACK]

7. “Aries” [ft. Peter Hook and Georgia]

8. “Friday 13th” [ft. Octavian]

9. “Dead Butterflies” [ft. Kano and Roxani Arias]

10. “Désolé” (Extended Version) [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]

11. “Momentary Bliss” [ft. slowthai and Slaves]

12. “Opium” [ft. EarthGang]

13. “Simplicity” [ft. Joan as Police Woman]

14. “Severed Head” [ft. GoldLink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra]

15. “With Love To An Ex” [ft. Moonchild Sanelly]

16. “MLS” [ft. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI]

17. “How Far?” [ft. Tony Allen and Skepta]

