Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Death on the Nile’ gets a star-studded first trailer

Though Rian Johnson’s Knives Out upstaged it a few years later, it’s important to remember that the rebirth of the modern-day whodunnit came from Kenneth Branagh’s very traditionalist adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express (aside from that fantastic mustache Branagh sported as the famous detective Hercule Poirot), which hit theaters in Fall 2017 and was reasonably well-received from most quarters. It was a shocking financial success as well, and a sequel, which was foreshadowed in the film itself, was soon greenlit. Well, on this lovely Wednesday, 20th Century Fo- oops, we mean “Studios,” dropped the first trailer for Death on the Nile, which will probably get your grandparents out of the house for the first time since March, provided it’s safe enough to do so by then.

Here’s the trailer and, of course, that epic fucking mustache contained within:

Here’s a synopsis and an exhaustive cast list as well:

“Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. ‘Death on the Nile’ reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot. He is joined by an all-star cast of suspects, including: Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.”

Death on the Nile arrives in theaters on October 23.