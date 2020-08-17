Orville Peck finds star companionship on ‘middle sister’ EP ‘Show Pony’

Orville Peck’s star shows no signs of fading.

After helping define the sound of 2019 with last year’s crossover breakout album Pony, the still-mysterious Canadian cowboy crooner has wrangled up some notable highlights through a difficult 2020. At the start of the pandemic he entertained fans via a handful of engaging livestreams, hit us up with a SOTS contender in “Summertime”, and few weeks back absolutely nailed a cover of Bronski Beat’s ‘Smalltown Boy’.

This past Friday (August 21) Sir Peck dropped a lovely new EP called Show Pony, and on the record was one massive collaboration: Shania Twain for “Legends Never Die.” Watch the dazzling video for the single below.

But hey, what, exactly, is Show Pony? Let Peck guide the way.

“Well gang, about Show Pony — this EP is the continuation of everything I worked for on Pony,” he says on Facebook. “It’s both a look back into the past and a peek into the future. It’s the ‘middle sister’ record y’all. I wrote and produced and played everything I can on it (thank you to my band who helps me with what I can’t!) and did it all while on tour last year! The songs are about love, heartbreak, childhood and pride. I still can’t believe we got THE Shania Twain on it. This is also my first release with a major label so if y’all like what you hear then go and grab yourself and your mamas, maybe even your papas, a copy.”

That major label he speaks of is Columbia Records, where he made the jump from Sub Pop. Get into the video and EP below, and set those DVRs — Peck and Twain will perform tonight (August 17) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Yeehaw.

***

***