Quarantainment: Orville Peck has us daydreaming about ‘Summertime’

Last week our queer cowboy prince Orville Peck celebrated the one-year anniversary of Pony, his debut effort that pretty much holds strong as the 2019 Album of the Year, with a late-night livestream performance. During that set, and last night’s follow-up ‘stream, the anonymous country crooner offered up an intriguing new track called “Summertime.”

Today on this April 1, as we’re all quarantined at home and feeling as far away from spring as humanly possible, Peck has officially released the track. It’s a slow-burn, love-torn ballad that proves Pony was no fluke, and comes with a wonderfully engaging music video directed by Drew Kirsch and Taylor Fauntleroy, with creative direction from Carlos Santolalla.

“I wrote this song a long time ago and to me, Summertime has a few different meanings,” says Peck. “Summertime can be a season, a person, or a memory of a happier time that can be difficult to visit. We also wanted the video to focus around the idea of how we treat nature. Ultimately this is a song about biding your time and staying hopeful — even if it means missing something or someone.”

Well that’s quite a relatable thing as we all wrestle with life in the age of pandemic. Fire up “Summertime” below, and hang your hopes and your hat with Sir Peck.