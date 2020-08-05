SG Lewis enlists Robyn and Channel Tres for maximum ‘Impact’

August is generally a slow month for new releases and white-hot club bangers, but SG Lewis is having none of that. The London-born songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist throws down a gauntlet today with “Impact,” a lethal new dance club collaboration with Robyn and Channel Tres.

Shit, we just wish nightclubs were open to bump this. Maybe it’ll land in Robyn’s next Club DOMO set.

“’Impact’ is possibly my favorite record I’ve ever been a part of,” says SG Lewis. “The chemistry between Channel and Robyn is so powerful, and creates something so unique. Channel is an artist I believe will go on to create a musical legacy as important as the one Robyn has already created, and to have the two of them on this record together is insane. Working with my good friend TEED again on the production is amazing, as he is truly a production hero of mine. I hope it provides some release and euphoria in a time where it’s hard to come by.”

Here’s what Robyn has to say about it: “Sam made this instant thing, it’s a special skill to make a song that hits you right away the way ‘Impact’ does. The track just gave me the feels and it wasn’t hard to write a chorus to it, especially with Channel’s vocals on there already. Channel Tres came on tour with us last year so I know how strong he is on stage and hopefully some time in the future we will get to be on stage together, with Sam, performing this song.”

And lets check in with Channel Tres to complete this hat trick of awesome: “’Impact’ is about how someone can come into your life and completely change you either for better or worse. In this instance it was for the better and I’m going through the emotions of denying something that’s obviously good for me but the hurt I’ve been through in my past causes me to put up defense mechanisms. While I’m putting up the defenses, the person trying to love me pursues me consistently and this impacts my life in so many ways.”

August gets even hotter.