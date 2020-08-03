Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood to bring all-new improv show to Zoom

With live entertainment still out of the question for much of the country, as a result of the ongoing pandemic, artists in all avenues of the industry have continued to find new and creative ways to deliver content to their fans. While on paper, it may seem unlikely to see something as audience-fueled as improv included in that group, leave it up to a few legends of the craft like Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood to make it happen.

On August 15, in partnership with Mills Entertainment, John Tobin Presents and Laugh Boston, the Boch Center presents Stream of Consciousness, an all-new live improv experience featuring the Whose Line Is It Anyway? stars, as they bring the art of improv back to the masses amidst the “new normal.”

Staying true to form of what you’d expect from an improv show at a live venue, this innovative approach will feature a fully interactive hour in which Mochrie and Sherwood will take suggestions from the audience via Zoom, as they employ their quick-thinking wits to give us all a night of gold standard improv comedy from the comfort of our own homes.

Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can either share in the experience with friends (while practicing social distancing, of course) or watch it solo.

COLIN MOCHRIE & BRAD SHERWOOD: STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS :: via Zoom :: Saturday, August 15 :: 8 p.m. :: Tickets are $35