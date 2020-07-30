Listen to Holly Humberstone cover Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’

It’s been an exciting summer so far for Holly Humberstone. Earlier this month we connected with the 20-year-old English singer-songwriter for her relatable “Overkill” music video, and last week she announced that her debut EP will arrive August 14 via Platoon. To close out July in emotive fashion, Humberstone today releases a stripped-down cover of Radiohead’s 1995 classic “Fake Plastic Trees.”

“Growing up, my parents had a pretty quirky music taste and I remember listening to lots of Radiohead when I was quite small, particularly their early stuff,” says Humberstone. “I remember my dad playing ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ on repeat and telling me it was one of his favorite songs of all time and since then it’s had a bit of a special place in my heart.”

Humberstone’s cover hits all streaming platforms today, and comes with a visual that plays on a ’90s-era VHS aesthetic. Watch it below.