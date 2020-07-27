fbpx
nothing,nowhere. sum up this trapped feeling of now with ‘lights (4444)’

Some sentiments hit harder than others as we’re continuously trapped in this seemingly never-ending pandemic. So when nothing,nowhere., the genre-flipping rap-rock project of Foxborough native Joe Mulherin, sums up new single “lights (4444)” as such, we’re listening with intent: “I wrote ‘lights (4444)’ after meditating and coming up with the line ‘pain comes in different shades.’  Essentially the song is about being a prisoner of nostalgia and the inability to enjoy the present moment no matter the circumstances.”

Sounds about right. For today and any day, really.

The Vermont-and-Massachusetts-raised nothing,nowhere. dropped the video for “lights (4444)” this past Friday (July 24), and it was co-directed by Mulherin, Fox Beach, Clinton O’Donnell, and Hightosis. The track blends trap beats with a more casual alt-R&B approach, and adds another dimension to the usually manic nothing,nowhere. sound.

Light it up below.

