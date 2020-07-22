Girlpuppy just wants her dog back from her ex on ‘Cheerleader’

20th-century poet Ferris Bueller once said something about life moving pretty fast. For Girlpuppy, the guitar-pop project of Atlanta’s Becca Harvey, her songs are moving at the speed of life.

Back in April, Harvey released what she calls a “love song” in “For You”. Today (July 22), she follows it up with a “breakup song” in the melancholic “Cheerleader,” but the stakes at play here more important than just saying goodbye to a former flame.

“It’s ironic that my first song was a love song, and this is a breakup song, and they’re both about the same person,” says Harvey. “I wrote this about how I just want my dog back from my ex.”

Armed with a magnetic sonic pull at work, “Cheerleader” was co-written over voice memos by Girlpuppy with Marshall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers) and Ruby Henley, and produced remotely by Vore. She’ll head back into the studio next month, and let’s hope her pup is right there beside her.

