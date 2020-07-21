Sam Jay’s Netflix special ‘3 In The Morning’: Check out the official trailer

We still have two weeks before Sam Jay’s hour-long Netflix special 3 In The Morning debuts (August 4) on the streaming platform, and we can’t wait to see it out in the world. But just to hold us over until that time comes, the official trailer for the Dorchester native’s newest slate of material has arrived, and it only has us more pumped to see what else she has in store for us.

The 1:43 clip gives us a good dose of Jay’s raw, unapologetic, and brutally honest brand of comedy to unpack (pun intended), but certainly leaves us wanting more as we wait for the premiere.

The new hour comes after Jay’s 2018 album, Donna’s Daughter, and comes two years after the Saturday Night Live writer was featured in the quarter-hour Netflix comedy series The Comedy Lineup, alongside Taylor Tomlinson, Tim Dillon, and others.

Check out the full trailer for 3 In The Morning below.