fbpx
In Comedy

Sam Jay’s Netflix special ‘3 In The Morning’: Check out the official trailer

By Jason Greenoughon
Photo Credit: Marcus Russell Price/Netflix

We still have two weeks before Sam Jay’s hour-long Netflix special 3 In The Morning debuts (August 4) on the streaming platform, and we can’t wait to see it out in the world. But just to hold us over until that time comes, the official trailer for the Dorchester native’s newest slate of material has arrived, and it only has us more pumped to see what else she has in store for us.

The 1:43 clip gives us a good dose of Jay’s raw, unapologetic, and brutally honest brand of comedy to unpack (pun intended), but certainly leaves us wanting more as we wait for the premiere.

The new hour comes after Jay’s 2018 album, Donna’s Daughter, and comes two years after the Saturday Night Live writer was featured in the quarter-hour Netflix comedy series The Comedy Lineup, alongside Taylor Tomlinson, Tim Dillon, and others.

Check out the full trailer for 3 In The Morning below.

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.