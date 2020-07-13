Yarmouth Drive-In enlists Ripe to kick off music and comedy series

If you’re sick of watching live music on a laptop screen during quarantine, the Yarmouth Drive-In has a (very welcome) second option for you.

The outdoor Cape Cod theater today (July 13) announced that they will host a live performance from Boston band Ripe on August 1. According to a statement from the Yarmouth Drive-In, the Ripe show will be “the first major concert in the state since the lockdown went into effect in March.”

A press release about the show confirmed that this performance will be one of many at the drive-in this summer, and that more music and comedy shows will be announced at a later date.

The Chicago-based Innovation Arts & Entertainment revived the lot to safely host movies and live performances during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Cape Cod Times. Innovation Arts & Entertainment also organizes the Martha’s Vineyard festival Beach Road Weekend, which would have brought Beck, Norah Jones, Lake Street Dive, and others to its festival later this month (it was cancelled back in April).

“We are proud to bring live concerts to Massachusetts in a safe and fun way,” says Adam Epstein, founder and chief executive officer of Innovation Arts & Entertainment. “This show is only the beginning. We will have live music, sports, comedy and a few other surprises all summer long.”

The drive-in lot can fit more than 450 cars in accordance with social distancing guidelines, although guests must wear a mask if they leave their vehicle. For the Ripe show, gates will open at 8 p.m., one hour before showtime.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (July 14) at 1 p.m., ranging from $125 to $185 depending on the proximity to the stage. Each ticket will admit one car with up to four people inside, although more guests can be added for $25 per person.

The forthcoming music and comedy series follows in the footsteps of Tupelo Music Hall in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Kowloon in Saugus, which have both hosted drive-in shows this summer.

View the complete list of safety guidelines and rules below, and grab tickets tomorrow here.