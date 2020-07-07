Anjimile signs to Father/Daughter Records, announces ‘Giver Taker’ LP

Here around Boston, Anjimile’s crafty and sincere “maker” reputation has been solidified for a while now. And yet, for 2020, that status is about become even more sacred — and renown.

Today (July 7), the Father/Daughter Records family grows a little larger with the signing of Anjimile, a folk staple of Massachusetts and New England at large. The news arrived with a reimagined, full-band version of their song “Maker,” which they self-released in 2019 as an acoustic track with an accompanying music video.

Following the success of last year’s Maker Mixtape, their 2018 EP Colors, and 2016’s Good Boy, Anjimile will release their debut full-length record Giver Taker on September 18 via Father/Daughter.

“Father/Daughter’s commitment to uplifting queer PoC voices is something that makes my heart sing, they’re rad as fuck & bein’ on the label is a fuckin dream come true,” Anjimile shares in a Facebook post today.

Check out the new lyric video for “Maker” by Gemma Tracy-Burns below, and pre-order Giver Taker (and some dope unisex boxers) here.