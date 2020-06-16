Get caught in a loop with Andy Samberg in the ‘Palm Springs’ trailer

Ever feel like you’re trapped in a loop? With the COVID-19 pandemic currently raging around the world, it’s understandable if your routines start to feel a little bit more like chains holding you down and back from your goals and whatnot. Or, you know, you could be like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day or Andy Samberg in Palm Springs, which is the new hotness in comedies about guys stuck in infinite time loops. It’s a Lonely Island film, so you fans of MacGruber and Popstar out there should know that it’s not your daddy’s take on the story, and you can expect some wildness here.

We caught Palm Springs back at Sundance earlier this year, where it became the most expensive purchase in the history of the festival by a whole 69 cents (nice), and you guys will have the opportunity to check it out soon enough. It’s a damn good film, but we have to admit that we’re a little saddened that it’s going straight to Hulu. Howling at the antics of Cristin Miloti and Samberg with a crowd of buzzed viewers was an awesome experience, and we hope that it eventually goes out to theaters after all of this nonsense is over. Either way, Hulu dropped a trailer for the film on Tuesday, and we think it might brighten up your day a bit.

Peep it:

Here’s a brief synopsis:

“When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.”

Palm Springs hits Hulu on July 10. Set aside some time, because you’re definitely gonna watch this one the weekend it hits. Unless you find yourself watching it over and over again and not getting any older. Then, you might want to start freaking out.