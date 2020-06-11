Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams hit the high notes in the ‘Eurovision’ trailer

Perhaps it’s because we came of age in the Golden Age of Will Ferrell on the big screen, but we’ve always been a huge fan of the comedian’s mainstream work, and we think it’ll only grow in esteem in the years to come. Sure, Anchorman and Step-Brothers are modern classics, but we even like his comedic “failures” too (this is also our only chance to tell you that you probably should watch Land of the Lost as soon as you can, because that movie is straight-up bugnuts fucking crazy, and it’s a bummer that it’s been forgotten). Downhill, his first star-vehicle of 2020, sucked, but his new project, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga looks like a return to form/normalcy.

Yes, that’s right: Will Ferrell, alongside Rachel McAdams, is starring in a downright wacky Eurovision comedy, and we can’t wait to see what nutty shit he’s cooked up this time around. Netflix dropped the trailer for the David Dobkin-directed project earlier on Thursday, and, well, it looks like what you might expect from the co-writer of Ice Cream Man. We’re hoping for a Clint Howard cameo in here, too.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.“

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga hits Netflix on June 26. We hope it’ll really get the people going.