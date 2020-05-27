Mill Pond Falls cope with anxiety of the new normal on ‘Never Needed’

If you slept on it, you’re a total goon, but in 2016 Mill Pond Falls released one of the more quality-assured Boston-born releases of recent years in their self-titled EP. Over the past few years principal songwriter Joe McMahon has issued a string of excellent Mill Pond Falls singles, including 2017’s “Gone”, and lately has been a part of Tanya Donelly’s charity-driven Sunday Series.

Today (May 27), McMahon drops a new Mill Pond Falls single in “Never Needed,” and it’s another slice of worn-in, weathered-out guitar-rock that stars some notable players from the city’s music scene: Joining McMahon on vocals are Tom Polce (guitars, vocals, mixing and mastering), Ed Valauskas (bass), and Eric Edmonston (drums). It’s a family affair, figuratively and literally.

“I co-wrote the lyrics to this tune with my brother Neil,” McMahon tells Vanyaland. “He has a solo project called Hammerhead Drennon. I’ve always loved his lyrics so I reached out for his help to finish this tune. It’s mainly about anxiety, trying to cope and find hope in this new normal. After I demoed it, I hit up some musician friends that have home recording rigs. This was all recorded remotely. Grateful to these guys for taking the time and care to do so.”

Check it out below.