Guns N’ Roses reschedule summer tour ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Do you know where you are? You’re at home. Duh.

And we’re probably gonna stay here for the foreseeable future as we figure a way out of the pandemic. So as expected, a lot of the big-ticket summer tours are being postponed. A few days ago it was Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour pushing back to 2021, and now it’s Guns N’ Roses’ summer stadium tour that’s “being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution,” according to the band.

Notable to Boston interests was Guns N’ Roses’ July 21 show at Fenway Park, which included Smashing Pumpkins as opener. Check out the note below for ticket information, and click here for refund information.

Guns N’ Roses’ Fenway gig was one of several big-ticket concerts at the ballpark this summer, a lineup that featured: James Taylor (June 21, postponed); Maroon 5 (June 24, postponed); Lady Gaga (August 5); Dead & Company (August 7 and 8, cancelled); Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe (August 25 and 26); Hella Mega Tour (August 27, postponed); Billy Joel (August 28); Aerosmith (September 18); and New Kids on the Block (September 19).

Please consult the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series homepage for the latest information on all shows.