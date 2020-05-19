Green Day’s ‘Hella Mega’ North American tour postponed to 2021

It’s no surprise, but it’s still notable: The Hella Mega Tour has been postponed to 2021.

The stadium tour headlined by Green Day was to also feature Fall Out Boy and Weezer, and had an August 27 date locked in at Fenway Park. It looks like the same lineup will transfer over into next year, with the same venues in play. Read the tour’s full statement below, posted by Green Day on Tuesday (May 19).

Other venues on the summer Hella Mega tour include Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (July 25), Chicago’s Wrigley Field (August 13), and New York’s Citi Field (August 22).

Hella Mega was one of several big-ticket concerts at Fenway this summer, a lineup that also featured: James Taylor (June 21, listed as TBD); Maroon 5 (June 24, listed as TBD); Guns N’ Roses (July 21); Lady Gaga (August 5); Dead & Company (August 7 and 8, both cancelled); Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe (August 25 and 26); Billy Joel (August 28); Aerosmith (September 18); and New Kids on the Block (September 19).

Please consult the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series homepage for the latest information on all shows.