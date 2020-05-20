Ministry’s Industrial Strength Tour with KMFDM and FLA postponed to 2021

Ministry have postponed all dates on this summer’s Industrial Strength Tour to 2021. The 25-date tour, which also features fellow industrial legends KMFDM and Front Line Assembly, will now take place in March and April 2021.

Relative to our interests are two new dates: April 14 at The House of Blues in Boston, and April 28 at The Van Buren in Phoenix. Tickets for both shows will be honored on the new dates.

In addition to being one hell of a touring package for industrial music, the Industrial Strength Tour also served to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ministry’s classic 1989 album The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.

When the tour was announced back in January, Ministry’s Al Jourgensen had this to say: “The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste just turned 30. Who knew we’d still be around to see this day. But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we’d hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in Front Line Assembly as well. Don’t miss it this time because we’ll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!”

Check out all dates below.