Dropkick Murphys unveil ‘Streaming Outta Fenway’ with Bruce Springsteen

Last week Dropkick Murphys announced they were cancelling all public live performances through 2020, including their block of rescheduled gigs from St. Patrick’s Day weekend. In the note, the Boston punk band also teased some good news, and today (May 18) we have it: A livestreamed performance straight out of Fenway Park.

Billed as the Fenway Double Shot, the “Streaming outta Fenway” show will also feature Bruce Springsteen checking in from a remote location. It goes down May 29 at 6 p.m. Boston time.

“We’ll be streaming out to you a free full electric livestream performance from the hallowed grounds of Fenway Park in Boston!” the band writes. “That’s right — we are gonna be the first band in history to play right on the dirt and grass of the infield diamond — and we will be doing it free — for you, the best fans in the world.”

The livestream will feature the Dropkicks and the Boss trading off songs.

“This free livestream will have no audience in the stands,” the Dropkicks add. “That’s another first — no band has ever played a full show in an empty sports stadium!! This means you get to take part in this show with your rowdy kids and neighbors right from your own living room or backyard.”

The livestream will be hosted by Boston tech company Pegasystems, and raise funds for Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat For Humanity, and Feeding America. Those who want to “add to the contributions of DKM and the sponsors,” folx can donate now by texting “DONATE” to 404-994-3559.

Back on in March, Dropkick Murphys helped usher in our new age of livestreaming with a special St. Patrick’s Day concert that was viewed by millions around the world.