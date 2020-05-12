Dropkick Murphys cancel all remaining 2020 live performances

It feels like a million years ago by now, but it was Dropkick Murphys who pretty much kickstarted this golden age of livestreaming, throwing down a fiery performance the night of St. Patrick’s Day as the coronavirus began to impact our lives. At the time, the Boston punk band also rescheduled their traditional string of mid-March live shows across multiple venues, unveiling fall dates for shows at The House of Blues, Big Night Live, and Everett’s Encore Casino.

Now, as live music feels like one of the last things that will return to some semblance of normal as we slowly begin to “re-open” the country, the Dropkicks have cancelled all their shows scheduled for 2020.

“It’s unclear when large public events will start up again — and we don’t want your money to be tied up all summer,” the band writes on Tuesday (May 12). “We want you to be able to use your cash for your family in these uncertain times. Ticketmaster or the venue box office will be sending out an email directly to you with ticket refund instructions. …We hope you and your families are all well.”

Dropkick Murphys also teased “a big announcement” coming soon from the band, so be on the lookout for that. In the meantime, we’ll always have the stream that started it all.

Read their full statement after the video jump.

***