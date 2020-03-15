Dropkick Murphys to livestream St. Patrick’s Day performance

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

The annual string of Dropkick Murphys’ St. Patrick’s Day performances this week have been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. But that’s not stopping the Boston punk band from bringing the show to the masses.

Instead of playing live at The House of Blues on Tuesday (March 17), a show rescheduled to September 12, Dropkick Murphys will instead perform a livestreamed concert at 7 p.m. Boston time, available free to watch on YouTube and their social media channels.

With this being the first time in nearly two and a half decades Dropkick Murphys would not be performing live in the Boston-area around St. Patrick’s Day, the band decided to post up in a private, unknown location and livestream the show on the internet, viewable around the world.

“We hope you and your families are doing well during this trying time,” the band writes on Facebook. “For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so… So we came up with an idea[,] we’re going to pull off this Tuesday — the night of St. Patrick’s Day… We’re going to bring a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE – ALL OVER THE WORLD!! You’ll be able to watch it on our YouTube, Instagram and onFacebook Live… We’re excited to entertain you on St. Patrick’s Day — live from Boston.”

